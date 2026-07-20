REPORT: KHL Team Showing Interest in Former Lightning Forward

Could former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Adam Erne be heading over seas?
Artur Khairullin of Russia's Sport-Express reported that Dynamo Minsk of the Russian Kontinental Hockey League has shown interest in the 31-year-old winger.
Erne, who played 114 games for the Lightning in the late 2010s, most recently played for the Dallas Stars during the 2025-26 season but remains an unrestricted free agent. In 45 games with the Stars last season, he scored six goals and eight total points.
Despite being an NHL regular toward the end of his run in Tampa and with the Detroit Red Wings, Erne has struggled to carve out a role for himself at the NHL level in recent years. He's often been bouncing between the NHL and the American Hockey League, playing the majority of his games in the latter.
At this stage of his career, it would be difficult to fault Erne for opting to head to Russia where he can play a much bigger role in more meaningful games, as he's unlikely to earn a long-term role at the NHL level.