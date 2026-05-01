REPORT: Lightning Deny Maple Leafs Permission to Speak to Julien BriseBois

During their ongoing search for a new general manager, it has been reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs reached out to the Tampa Bay Lightning and attempted to secure an interview with Julien BriseBois. Unsurprisingly, the Lightning turned down Toronto's request.
On Friday morning's edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Lightning had been approached by, and subsequently turned away, the Toronto Maple Leafs who had inquired regarding currently Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois.
BriseBois, who replaced Steve Yzerman as general manager ahead of the 2018-19 season, led the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. He has been in the Lightning organization for over a decade-and-a-half, as he was named an assistant general manager and the general manager of their American Hockey League affiliate ahead of the 2010-11 season.
BriseBois has made a number of significant trades for the Lightning in recent memory, including the acquisitions of JJ Moser, Ryan McDonagh, Brandon Hagel, and Nick Paul, just to name a few. He is also the executive who brought current Lightning head coach Jon Cooper into the organization, as BriseBois hired him to coach their AHL affiliate at the time, the Norfolk Admirals, during the 2010-11 season.
Over the past couple of seasons, BriseBois has also started working with Team Canada as an assistant general manager.
At this time, it's believed that the Maple Leafs have pivoted to former Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka and Mats Sundin as they look to fill their openings in the front office. The Maple Leafs are currently one of three organizations looking for a new general manager, alongside the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks.
It was certainly a bold decision by the president of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Keith Pelley to even ask the Lightning about interviewing Julien BriseBois, but as the old adage goes, it never hurts to ask.