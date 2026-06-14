REPORT: The Lightning's Opening Offer to Darren Raddysh Revealed

There has been a lot of speculation around whether Darren Raddysh with remain with the Tampa Bay Lightning or become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. According to NHL.com correspondent and the host of SiriusXM's Sunday Brunch Dave McCarthy, there have at least been negotiations underway between the two sides.
The Lightning's opening offer of $5.75 million for five seasons is certainly lower than what many experts expect the defenseman to demand on the open market, as he's been rumored to get close to eight figures per season as a free agent. With that being said, the Lightning offer a few benefits he won't get in many other destinations.
Florida's lack of personal income tax will be a major benefit compared to places like California, Toronto, and the majority of other NHL markets. Plus, he already knows that he fits well into Jon Cooper's system and by continuing to play at a high level alongside JJ Moser, he can extend his NHL career in the long run. With a new team, there's a risk that he doesn't fit the system, or simply isn't as successful.
Of course, Lightning General Manager Julien Brisebois is going to start the negotiations at a much lower figure than Raddysh would ultimately sign if he remains in Tampa, but it'll certainly be interesting to see whether or not the 30-year-old defenseman hits the open market this summer.