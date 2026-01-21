Rink construction begins for NHL Stadium Series game in Tampa

“As the building comes down during the day, the ice will be protected and covered,” said Higgins. “If it’s 75 degrees at puck drop, it'll be a bit of a challenge for us. That's why we brought both of our refrigeration units. Those will be working hard if we're at 75, but the forecast looks like we're going to be mid-to-low 60s, which is pretty much perfect for us. It’s the same sort of conditions we have in our venues.”