Ross Colton Becomes Latest Former Lightning Player to Land in Nashville

Colton was a rising star in the Lightning organization and cemented his place in franchise history when he scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal against the Montreal Canadiens in 2021. Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Colton was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 2023 in exchange for a second-round pick, which the Lightning used to select Ethan Gauthier.