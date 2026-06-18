Ross Colton Becomes Latest Former Lightning Player to Land in Nashville

The offseason is in full swing, and it started early for former Lightning forward Ross Colton, who was traded to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.
Colton was a rising star in the Lightning organization and cemented his place in franchise history when he scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal against the Montreal Canadiens in 2021. Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Colton was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 2023 in exchange for a second-round pick, which the Lightning used to select Ethan Gauthier.
In 190 regular-season games with Tampa Bay, Colton recorded 47 goals and 83 points. He also appeared in 52 playoff games for the Lightning, tallying 10 goals and 19 points.
Nashville has added several former Lightning players in recent years. Colton joins former captain Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, who spent two seasons with the Lightning. Defenseman Nick Perbix also signed with Nashville as a free agent last summer.
With the salary cap increasing to $104 million, an $8.5 million jump from last season, more movement could be on the horizon this offseason. After a relatively quiet summer a year ago, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois is expected to explore every avenue to strengthen the roster following the team’s fourth consecutive first-round exit in May.
The first round of the 2026 NHL Draft is scheduled for June 26 at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 through 7 will take place June 27 beginning at 11 a.m. ET. NHL free agency opens on July 1 at noon ET.