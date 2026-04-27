Ryan McDonagh Plays in 200th Career Playoff Game

Ryan McDonagh's level of playoff experience is nearly unparalleled. The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman hit an impressive milestone on Sunday night, becoming just the tenth player in NHL history to play in 200 career playoff games.
Despite playing the most regular season games of his career, to this point, with the New York Rangers, the majority of McDonagh's playoff experience has actually come as a member of the Lightning. He's appeared in 98 postseason games for the Bolts, and just 96 for the Blueshirts. The 36-year-old defenseman also played six playoff games for the Nashville Predators during the 2023-24 season.
During his playoff career, McDonagh has scored 12 goals and 69 total points in 200 games. With that being said, his main value has always been his 200-foot game and his ability on the penalty kill.
McDonagh's current contract expires at the end of the season, but he signed an extension to remain with the Lightning through the 2028-29 season back in December.