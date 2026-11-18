Tampa Bay Lightning
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 18, 2026 3:26 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 3:26 PM
Updated Nov 18, 2026 3:32 PM
It’s been an exciting week for the Lightning’s top prospect, Sam O’Reilly. He’s just four games into his NHL career, but is already showing what he can bring to the lineup. When he jumped over the boards for his second shift of the night on Tuesday, he went straight to the net looking for a chance to score. Six seconds later, he had his first NHL goal.
The 20-year-old center took a feed from forward Jeff Viel, who was positioned behind the net. O’Reilly got a quick shot off through two Capitals sticks.
“Just a hell of a play by Viel there, and lucky enough to get on the ice at the right time and find a little pocket there and shot off quick and thankfully went in,” said O’Reilly.
Lightning head coach Jon Cooper has liked what he’s seen from O’Reilly, particularly his ability to help fill a need in the faceoff circle.
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“He’s doing all the right things, and if he doesn't, he's trying to do the right things,” said Cooper. “We need some face-offs, especially on some of these on the power play. He's been getting them for us, and he’s been good. You can see the kid's trajectory.”
The Lightning have given O’Reilly a little more rope with each game. He started Tuesday’s matchup on the fourth line with Viel and Scott Sabourin, but after Zemgus Girgensons left late in the first period following a hit from Capitals defenseman Matt Roy, O’Reilly was moved around the lineup. He ended up spending time in the top six, centering a line with Yanni Gourde and Jake Guentzel.
“It’s actually a pretty good line to be a young centerman on because those two guys create a ton of space,” Cooper said of playing with Sabourin and Viel. “When we lost Girgensons, that kind of changed everything. I had to move him around. I needed him for faceoffs, but what an exciting time for him. Your first goal happens once. He’s getting better each game, you can see the confidence is building.”
Through his first week in the NHL, O'Reilly has already checked off a few big milestones, making his NHL debut, recording his first point and scoring his first goal. If Girgensons remains out, he could have even more opportunities to contribute.
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“I wouldn’t say it’s normal yet, but you just try and enjoy it,” O’Reilly said. “Obviously, keep my head down and keep going to work every day, and hopefully, the good moments will come.”
Noteworthy: The Lightning welcomed back Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak on Tuesday night. Point missed three games with a lower-body injury after being placed on injured reserve, while Cernak and Cirelli were considered day-to-day. Conor Geekie was the latest player to land on IR Tuesday, which left the Lightning short a center.
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