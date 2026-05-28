Sam O'Reilly and the Kitchener Rangers Clinch Berth in Memorial Cup Final

Playing at the Memorial Cup in Kelowna, British Columbia, O'Reilly's production hasn't slowed at all. He scored a goal in Kitchener's opening game against the hosting Kelowna Rockets. He then picked up an assist two nights later against the Western Hockey League champions, the Everett Silvertips. Most recently, he closed out the round robin stage with a two point night against the Chicoutimi Sagueneens as he scored a goal and added an assist.