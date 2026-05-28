Sam O'Reilly and the Kitchener Rangers Clinch Berth in Memorial Cup Final

The Kitchener Rangers were undefeated through round robin play at the 2026 Memorial Cup, and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly was a key part of their success.
Sam O'Reilly's regular season success and awards have been well documented at this point. He finished the season as the Ontario Hockey League's most valuable player which earned him the Red Tilson Trophy. Shortly afterwards, he earned the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as the most valuable player in the OHL Playoffs as the Rangers took home the OHL Championship and advanced to the Memorial Cup.
Playing at the Memorial Cup in Kelowna, British Columbia, O'Reilly's production hasn't slowed at all. He scored a goal in Kitchener's opening game against the hosting Kelowna Rockets. He then picked up an assist two nights later against the Western Hockey League champions, the Everett Silvertips. Most recently, he closed out the round robin stage with a two point night against the Chicoutimi Sagueneens as he scored a goal and added an assist.
Through their stellar play in the round robin stage, the Rangers became the first team to clinch a spot in Sunday's Memorial Cup Final. Their opponent has yet to be named, but considering the Rangers have already defeated every possible opponent, their confidence will undoubtedly be sky-high heading into the final game of the season on Sunday.