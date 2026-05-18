Sam O'Reilly to be Lightning's Sole Representative at 2026 Memorial Cup

The Kelowna Rockets will be hosting the tournament and are set to make their first appearance in the Memorial Cup since 2015. Meanwhile, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Chicoutimi Sagueneens will be making their first Memorial Cup appearance in nearly 30 years, having last appeared in the tournament in 1997. Lastly, the Western Hockey League champions, the Everett Silvertips, will be appearing in the Memorial Cup for the first time in franchise history.