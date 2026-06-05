Son of Former Lightning Forward Signs With the OHL's London Knights

Anthony Thomas-Maroon, the son of former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon, is following in his father's footsteps, as he's signed with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights for the 2026-27 season.
Thomas-Maroon is expected to spend just a single season in London, just like his father. The 17-year-old winger is committed to play collegiate hockey for Western Michigan University beginning during the 2027-28 season.
This summer, Thomas-Maroon will be eligible to be selected in the NHL Draft, but he is considered a long-shot prospect at this point. He's known for his defensive ability and physical play, according to Elite Prospects' 2026 NHL Draft Guide. Given his style of play, he could potentially become an effective bottom-six forward at the NHL level, but it's far from a guarantee at this stage of his career.
Patrick Maroon played for the Knights during the 2007-08 season. During his lone campaign in London, he scored 35 goals and 90 points in 64 games before turning professional and playing with the then Philadelphia Phantoms, now Lehigh Valley Phantoms, of the American Hockey League.
Maroon coached Thomas-Maroon this past season as both were a part of the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League. Thomas-Maroon finished his first, and only, USHL season with two goals and 19 points in 59 games.