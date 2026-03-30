Steven Stamkos Returns to Tampa, Lightning Edge Out Predators

“It’s tough,” said Stamkos. “You’re playing a lot of hockey and you’re not practicing a lot. So sometimes you get those games where the execution isn’t great, and I thought tonight was one of those games. It was pretty sloppy early on. I thought, for as good a team Tampa is, they gave us a chance there at the beginning to do something with it. We didn’t. And then you let them linger around, and they found a way.”