Syracuse Crunch Bring Former Forward Back into the Mix

The Tampa Bay Lightning's farm team is certainly keeping itself busy, as the Syracuse Crunch announced on Wednesday that they had signed forward Shawn Element to an American Hockey League deal, bringing him back into the Lightning organization.
Element's first professional experience came with the Crunch, and the Lightning's ECHL affiliate, the Orlando Solar Bears, back during the 2021-22 season. He spent a couple of years splitting time between the two teams, but by his second professional season he had mostly established himself as an AHL caliber player.
To this point in his career, split across stints in Syracuse, Ontario, Providence, and Milwaukee, Element has appeared in 244 career AHL games, scoring 34 goals and 61 total points. While he has limited playoff experience at that level, he hasn't registered a point in his 10 most recent postseason games.
At the ECHL level, Element has 14 points in 23 career games, five of which were goals.