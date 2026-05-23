Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Scott Sabourin

On Saturday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced that they had re-signed forward Scott Sabourin to a one-year, two-way contract.
The Orleans, Ontario native signed with the Lightning last summer, following a stint with the San Jose Sharks. He has also spent time in the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, and Anaheim Ducks organizations.
During the 2025-26 season, Sabourin appeared in 26 games for the Lightning. He scored one goals and totaled five points during that time, while also registering 89 penalty minutes and 63 hits. He also appeared in two playoff games, failing to record a point.
Sabourin also played 24 games for the Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. He scored six goals for Syracuse and recorded eight points with 22 penalty minutes at the AHL level.
Sabourin's 26 games in the NHL this season were the most for him since the 2019-20 season, when he appeared in 35 games for the Ottawa Senators, his career high.
The 33-year-old winger will likely be a depth option for the Lightning during the 2026-27 campaign, much like this season. With that being said, he'll certainly try to fight for a roster spot in training camp. He is waiver-eligible though, so if the Lightning opt to re-assign him to Syracuse, he will have to first clear waivers.