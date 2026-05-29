Tampa Ranks Top 10 Among Best Cities for Hockey Fans

Tampa was named one of the best hockey markets in the United States, earning the No. 8 spot in a new survey.
Of the 75 U.S. cities evaluated, WalletHub measured key factors including ticket affordability, arena capacity, team performance, and overall fan experience.
Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said hockey continues to gain momentum across the country.
“Hockey is one of the most underappreciated sports in America, but its popularity is steadily growing, bringing in record-breaking revenue and attendance. The best cities for hockey provide good opportunities to watch high-performing NHL teams in person, and sometimes NCAA teams as well. They also have some of the most dedicated fans in the country.”
The report also highlighted the sport’s continued financial growth, projecting NHL revenue to reach a record $6.8 billion for the 2026 season, alongside rising attendance and television ratings.
Tampa’s ranking reflects the sustained success and market impact of the Lightning, which has remained one of the NHL’s most competitive franchises in recent years.
The list was topped by Boston, driven largely by the historic success of the Boston Bruins, including six Stanley Cup championships. Detroit and Denver followed behind in the rankings.