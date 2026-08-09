This Lightning Forward Could Hit A New Level Next Season

Keep an eye on this Lightning forward next season.
Gage Goncalves had a solid 2025-26 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. In 74 games with the Bolts, he set new career highs with 11 goals, 22 assists, 33 points, and a plus-26 rating. This was after he posted eight goals and 20 points in 60 games as a rookie for the Lightning in 2024-25.
Overall, Goncalves took a bit of a step forward last season for the Lightning. However, when noting that he is still only 25 years old and entering just his third full NHL season, the possibility of him hitting another new level for Tampa Bay next season should not be ruled out.
Goncalves has good upside when it comes to his offense, and it would not be too surprising if he hits the 15-goals and 40-point marks at a minimum next season with the Lightning. This is especially the case if he gets consistent chances in the Lightning's top nine and on their power play.
It is going to be very interesting to see what kind of season Goncalves can put together for the Lightning in 2026-27. There is a lot to be optimistic about his game, and it would be great for the Bolts if he took his offense to a new level.