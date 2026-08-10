This Lightning Forward Is A Prime Breakout Candidate

Dominic James has the potential to break out next season.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Dominic James had a solid rookie season with the Bolts in 2025-26. In 43 games with the Atlantic Division club this past campaign, he posted seven goals, eight assists, 15 points, 58 hits, and a plus-4 rating. With numbers like these, the 24-year-old forward provided a nice mix of secondary offensive production and grit for the Lightning.
Yet, now that James has played his first season at the NHL level, it would not be surprising if he takes another step forward with his development this upcoming campaign. The potential for him to improve his offense is there, so he is a clear breakout candidate to watch on the Lightning next season.
If James can take that next step offensively and continue to improve his two-way game, it would be significant for a Lightning club that is looking to remain contenders next season.
It is going to be very interesting to see what kind of season James can put together for the Bolts in 2026-27. Time will tell what happens on that front, but there is certainly a lot to be optimistic about when it comes to the Plymouth, Michigan native.