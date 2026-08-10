THN Ranks Jon Cooper No. 1 Among NHL Head Coaches

Proteau ranked Cooper as the best coach in the NHL heading into the new season after he spent much of last season navigating constant roster adjustments due to a laundry list of key injuries.
“The 58-year-old won his first Jack Adams Award this year as the league’s top coach, but Cooper didn’t need a trophy (other than the Stanley Cup) to prove himself as one of the best behind the bench. His longevity is an indication that he not only is a great coach now, but that he’s constantly adjusting and adapting.”
The Hockey News' ranking criteria focuses on each coach’s expectations, reputation, and long-and short-term impact. With 13 full seasons behind the Lightning bench, Cooper is the NHL’s longest-tenured head coach. During that time, he has had a lasting impact on the culture of the Lightning and helped establish the standard the team continues to play by.
Cooper guided the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, finishing second in the Atlantic Division with a 50-26-6 record. It was the fifth time Tampa Bay has won 50 games under Cooper and the first since the 2021-22 season.