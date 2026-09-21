Three Key Storylines for the Lightning This Preseason

"The bottom line is guys are going to have to earn jobs. That's just the way it is, and there's going to be some really, really hard decisions,” said assistant coach Rob Zettler. “We'll see what happens in the exhibition games. Over the four exhibition games, all those guys are going to get a chance to play, and that's what it's going to come down to. We've got to field the best lineup we can, even though sometimes it means some really hard decisions and sending players out. Maybe they don't deserve it, maybe they do deserve it. Depends on what the play will dictate, but we'll see."