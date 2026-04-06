Through Adversity, Lightning Keep Eyes on the Postseason

On Saturday, the team punched its ticket to a ninth straight postseason. It’s been a year defined by adversity, with injuries testing the roster at every turn, but the Lightning have remained steady in their pursuit of another chance at the Stanley Cup. Early in the season, players from their AHL affiliate stepped into key roles, and for the most part, the transition proved seamless. If there’s been a defining theme, it’s been the balance of veteran leadership and the new talent added over the past few years.