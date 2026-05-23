Trio of Syracuse Crunch Players Move Overseas

More recently, defenseman Chris Harpur signed with Lukko in the Finnish Liiga. According to the team's sporting director Kalle Sahlstedt, Lukko attempted to sign Harpur last summer as well, but he opted to remain in North America and split his time between Syracuse and the Lightning's ECHL affiliate, the Orlando Solar Bears. At 29 years of age, Harpur decided it's time to move abroad for the first time in his career.