USA Wins Olympic Gold: Jake Guentzel Contributes in 2-1 Overtime Victory Over Canada

Forty-six years to the day after the “Miracle on Ice,” the United States men’s hockey team delivered a moment of its own.
Team USA edged out Canada 2-1 in overtime to capture gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, completing the sweep as the United States women’s ice hockey team won gold earlier in the week.
The game-winner came off the stick of Jack Hughes, who ripped a shot past Jordan Binnington less than three minutes into 3-on-3 overtime.
The play developed quickly, as Zach Werenski stripped the puck from Canada at the blue line and immediately sprung Hughes into open ice. With speed and space, Hughes wasted no time, beating Binnington clean to secure the United States’ first men’s Olympic gold medal since 1980.
Connor Hellebuyck had a historic performance, stopping 41 of 42 shots. Canada pushed relentlessly, particularly in the second and third periods, but Hellebuyck held firm, giving the Americans the chance to seize control once overtime arrived.
“I thought it was a flawless performance by a group of players that did nothing but bleed red and white for three-plus periods of hockey, and I could not be more proud of this group,” Jon Cooper said of Canada’s game. “Unfortunately, it was not meant to be for us today, but our guys were exceptional.”
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel logged 17:37 of ice time and registered two shots on goal in the win. Brandon Hagel skated 10:13, also putting two shots on net, and factored into Canada’s only goal with the primary setup.