Victor Hedman and Sweden Advance to Quarterfinals after 5-1 Win Over Latvia

Sweden jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the first 11 minutes. Adrian Kempe opened the scoring, and captain Gabriel Landeskog quickly followed with a loose-puck finish to make it 2-0.
Filip Forsberg gave Sweden a 3-0 lead in the second period on a tap-in from Erik Karlsson, before Eduards Tralmaks put Latvia on the board with a rebound goal.
Sweden pulled away in the third with goals from Mika Zibanejad and William Nylander and will face the U.S. in the quarterfinals. Hedman finished the game with 19:40 of ice time, while teammate Holmberg added 11:12. On the Latvia side, Girgensons led his team with 23:10.