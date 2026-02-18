Logo
Victor Hedman and Sweden Advance to Quarterfinals after 5-1 Win Over Latvia

Diandra Loux
20h
Sweden cruised past Latvia 5-1 on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals. The matchup featured Victor Hedman and Pontus Holmberg for Sweden, with Zemgus Girgensons leading the charge for Latvia.

Sweden jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the first 11 minutes. Adrian Kempe opened the scoring, and captain Gabriel Landeskog quickly followed with a loose-puck finish to make it 2-0.

Filip Forsberg gave Sweden a 3-0 lead in the second period on a tap-in from Erik Karlsson, before Eduards Tralmaks put Latvia on the board with a rebound goal. 

Sweden pulled away in the third with goals from Mika Zibanejad and William Nylander and will face the U.S. in the quarterfinals. Hedman finished the game with 19:40 of ice time, while teammate Holmberg added 11:12. On the Latvia side, Girgensons led his team with 23:10.

