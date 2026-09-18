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Victor Hedman Back on the Ice as Lightning Open Training Camp

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Diandra Loux
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Sep 18, 2026 2:28 AM
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The Tampa Bay Lightning opened training camp Thursday at TGH Ice Plex, with captain Victor Hedman back on the ice and preparing for his 18th NHL season.

Hedman played in 33 games last season before stepping away from the team to focus on his mental health. The 35-year old was dealing with performance anxiety, with the pressure becoming especially difficult on game days.

Now, several months later, Hedman appears refreshed and looked like himself during the first day of camp.

“Victor is fleet of feet,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “He’s flying out there. Again, it’s practice, but he had command of his game, and he was talking. He was Victor Hedman, and it was great to see.”

Hedman was paired with Max Crozier during Thursday’s practice, which appeared to be the Lightning’s fourth defensive pairing.

The veteran defenseman has spent his entire NHL career with Tampa Bay. For Hedman, Thursday marked an important step in his return to the lineup.

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