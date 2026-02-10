Victor Hedman Named Alternate Captain for Team Sweden at 2026 Winter Olympics

Team Sweden plays its first game at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina on Wednesday, marking Lightning captain Victor Hedman’s first appearance on the Olympic stage.
Hedman has represented Sweden in international competition before, including the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and last season’s 4 Nations Face-Off. NHL players did not participate in the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.
Team Sweden has opted to stay in the Olympic Village, and the Lightning captain will room with Erik Karlsson, a decision he spoke about with the media on Monday.
“I don’t think I’ve had a roommate for over 12 years in the NHL,” said Hedman. “Combined, 70 years old in there. We pretty much grew up together on the national team stage. I first got to know him when I was maybe 13 or 14, and now we’re 35 and living together once again in a dorm.”
Hedman and Karlsson were both named alternate captains for Sweden, with Gabriel Landeskog serving as captain.
Sweden will play on Wednesday against Italy. Puck drop is set for 3:10 p.m. ET.