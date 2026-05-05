Victor Hedman Opens Up About Mental Health Following Leave of Absence

“It was obviously a very difficult season for him, " said BriseBois. "I’m very proud of how he handled it all. As always, he put the team first, he put his family, he put everyone else first and came in second. The courage he showed in being open today and addressing, not just today, but even when he left the team, it took a lot of courage to do that. That was the right thing to do for him, for us, for his family.”