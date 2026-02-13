Victor Hedman Scores First Olympic Goal as Sweden Cruises Past Italy

Sweden kicked off the 2026 Olympics with a 5–2 win over Italy on Wednesday.
Luca Frigo put Italy on the board first and had the crowd buzzing early, turning a lengthy shot into a chance in front of the net. Sweden quickly found its footing.
The power-play goal from Gabriel Landeskog midway through the first period tied the game up 1-1 and swung momentum in Sweden's favor. Gustav Forsling followed soon after, jumping into the rush to give Sweden its first lead.
Italy wasn’t going down without a fight, tying the game just 32 seconds into the second period. Sweden’s depth eventually took over, when William Nylander broke the tie late in the middle frame, sneaking a backhand past the goalie to give Sweden the lead for good.
The Swedes pulled away in the third, keeping Italy pinned in their own end. Mika Zibanejad added an insurance goal, and Tampa Bay captain Victor Hedman scored his first career Olympic goal into the empty net. Hedman logged the most ice time among Swedish skaters.