Victor Hedman to undergo elbow surgery on Monday

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman is scheduled to undergo elbow surgery on Monday. Hedman was placed on injured reserve prior to Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, two days after exiting a matchup in Montreal early in the first period. He logged just 6:14 of ice time before leaving the game.

The procedure addresses the same injury that initially sidelined Hedman on Nov. 8. His brief return this week marked only his third game back.

In a counter move, the team recalled Declan Carlile from the Syracuse Crunch. Carlile, 25, has skated in nine games with the Lightning this season, recording one goal with a plus-3 rating. He has averaged 13:11 in ice time per game.

The Lightning continue to navigate a challenging stretch of injuries. Defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak, along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, all remain on injured reserve.

Cernak did not travel with the team. Vasilevskiy has returned to practice, taking what head coach Jon Cooper called “a good step forward” in his recovery. While he will not be available for Saturday’s matchup against the New York Islanders, he could be an option as early as Monday night against the Florida Panthers. McDonagh was a participant in practice and is considered to be getting closer to a return.