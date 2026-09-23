Viel Scores Twice as Lightning Fall to Predators 3-2

The Lightning’s 3-2 preseason loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night wasn’t the result Tampa Bay wanted, but it did provide a look at a new line combination.
Tampa Bay carried a two-goal lead into the final seven minutes of regulation, thanks to a pair of goals from newly signed forward Jeffrey Viel.
With Yanni Gourde expected to miss time after undergoing hip surgery, Viel skated on a line with Zemgus Girgensons and Pontus Holmberg. The trio showed early signs of chemistry in their first game together.
Girgensons helped create Tampa Bay’s opening goal after getting his stick on a Nashville pass, keeping the puck in the Predators’ zone. The puck went directly to Viel, who found himself with an open scoring chance and capitalized, giving the Lightning the lead.
Viel added his second goal of the night later in the game, following up his own initial attempt that was blocked to put Tampa Bay up 2-0.
The Lightning, however, couldn’t hold onto the lead.
Nashville center Matthew Wood scored twice in a span of 4:11 late in the third period to tie the game and force overtime.
Then, a turnover in Tampa Bay’s defensive zone led to Felix Nilsson’s game-winning goal in overtime.
“A lot of good things but we let that one get away at the end,” Viel said after the game. “It's preseason and that's the time to learn so we are going to go back to work tomorrow and learn from it”
For Viel, the game provided an encouraging first look at what he can bring to Tampa Bay’s lineup. The 29-year-old signed a five-year, $12.5 million contract with the Lightning this summer and is expected to bring a physical presence and some added depth to the bottom six.
The Lightning will have two more opportunities to fine-tune their lineup before the regular season begins. They’ll host the Florida Panthers on Thursday before traveling to Sunrise for the preseason finale Saturday.