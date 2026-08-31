Why Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy Could Win Vezina Trophy Again In 2026-27

Andrei Vasilevskiy had an excellent 2025-26 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. In 58 games last season for the Bolts, he posted a 39-15-4 record, a .911 save percentage, a 2.31 goals-against average, and two shutouts.
Due to his immense regular season success for the Lightning last season, Vasilevskiy took him his second-career Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goalie. Now, as we enter the 2026-27 season, it is clear that No. 88 has the potential to win the Vezina Trophy again.
Vasilevskiy has been showing no signs of slowing down as he enters his 13th NHL season. The 32-year-old netminder has had a .911 save percentage in 10 of his 12 NHL seasons, so he has been very consistent.
With this and Vasilevskiy only continue to dominate, it would not be shocking in the slightest if he takes home the Vezina Trophy again this year. It also does not hurt that he has a strong team in front of him.
It will be very interesting to see what kind of season Vasilevskiy can put together for the Bolts in 2026-27. Don't be surprised if another Vezina Trophy is in his future.