64 Days to Opening Night: The History of the #64

Over the course of Tampa Bay Lightning history, only three players have ever worn the number 64.
The first to do so was formerly highly-touted Edmonton Oilers prospect Jason Bonsignore during the 1998-99 season. Bonsignore's two-season stint in Tampa ended up being the last of his NHL career, as after he departed the Lightning, he spent the remainder of his career in the minor leagues and overseas.
Journeyman forward Tyler Motte was the second player to wear the number 64, a decade and a half after Bonsignore, during the 2023-24 season. Motte spent just a single season with the Lightning, scoring six goals and nine points in 69 games.
Since leaving the Lightning, Motte had a short stint with the Detroit Red Wings and the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.
Last but not least, Steven Santini was the most recent Lightning player to wear the number 64. The current Syracuse Crunch captain, Santini has appeared in a total of 13 games with the Lightning over the past two seasons and will return to the Crunch this coming season. He currently wears the number 16 when recalled to the Lightning.