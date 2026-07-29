65 Days to Opening Night: The History of #65

Yanni Gourde then had a short stint with the number 65 as well, before changing to the number 37 that he kept for many years. After a couple of seasons with the 65 on his uniform, Gourde changed his number when he became a full-time NHLer during the 2017-18 season. He remained with the Lightning until the end of the 2020-21 season when he joined the Seattle Kraken. Gourde then returned to Tampa during the 2024-25 season and has remained with the Lightning since.