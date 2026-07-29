65 Days to Opening Night: The History of #65

Over the years, there have been just three players to wear the number 65 for the Tampa Bay Lightning, including two players currently on the Lightning roster
Before he started wearing his well-recognized number 90, Vladislav Namestnikov was the first player to wear the number 65 for the Lightning. In 2014, he wore it for just four games before swapping to his new number during the 2014-15 campaign.
During the 2017-18 season, Namestnikov moved from the Lightning to the New York Rangers then spent many years as a journeyman. He had stints in Ottawa, Colorado, Detroit, Dallas, returned to Tampa, then found a home with the Winnipeg Jets, where he remains today.
Yanni Gourde then had a short stint with the number 65 as well, before changing to the number 37 that he kept for many years. After a couple of seasons with the 65 on his uniform, Gourde changed his number when he became a full-time NHLer during the 2017-18 season. He remained with the Lightning until the end of the 2020-21 season when he joined the Seattle Kraken. Gourde then returned to Tampa during the 2024-25 season and has remained with the Lightning since.
The most recent player to wear the number 65 was Maxwell Crozier, the Lightning's fourth round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, who changed his number to 24 ahead of the 2025-26 season.