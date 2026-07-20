73 Days to Opening Day: The History of #73

Opening Night is rapidly approaching, as we're now just 73 days away from the Tampa Bay Lightning taking the ice to start the 2026-27 season.
In the organization's history, only three players have ever worn the number 73 for the Lightning.
Matt Elich, the Lightning's third round pick in the 1997 NHL Draft, was the first player to wear the number. After playing his first eight NHL games in the number 42, he changed to the number 73 for the 2000-01 season and played eight more games for the Bolts. Those would be the final NHL games of his career, but he went on to become a stalwart in the ECHL for the next half decade before heading overseas to finish his career.
Over a decade and a half later, Adam Erne became the second member of the Lightning organization to don the number. Erne, the Lightning's 33rd overall selection in the 2013 NHL Draft, spent parts of three seasons with the Bolts at the NHL level. He was then traded to the Detroit Red Wings ahead of the 2019-20 season. He has since had stints with the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars, as well as a couple of AHL teams.
Conor Sheary was the most recent Lightning player to wear the number 73 during his brief stint with the team. He played 62 games for the Bolts split between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. During the latter season, he spent a considerable amount of time with their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. Since his stint in the AHL, Sheary has seemingly bounced back. He spent the 2025-26 season with the New York Rangers and signed a new deal with the Buffalo Sabres over the summer.
There will be no countdown tomorrow, as no player has worn the number 72 for the Lightning in an official game.