73 Days to Opening Day: The History of #73

Matt Elich, the Lightning's third round pick in the 1997 NHL Draft, was the first player to wear the number. After playing his first eight NHL games in the number 42, he changed to the number 73 for the 2000-01 season and played eight more games for the Bolts. Those would be the final NHL games of his career, but he went on to become a stalwart in the ECHL for the next half decade before heading overseas to finish his career.