74 Days to Opening Night: The History of the #74

The most recent player to wear the number 74, until Carlson takes the ice that is, was Sean Day. A highly touted prospect well before his draft year, Day never quite panned out as expected, appearing in just two NHL games, both of which were with the Lightning. He has never recorded an NHL point, at least to this stage in his career, and he spent the 2025-26 season with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL.