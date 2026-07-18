76 Days to Opening Day: The History of #76

We’re officially just 76 days away from the Tampa Bay Lightning kicking off the 2026-27 season in New York City as they face the New York Rangers on October 1.
There have only been two players in the history of the Lightning organization to wear the number 76, and it has been more than a decade since that’s happened.
The first player to ever wear the number was forward Evgeny Artyukhin, the Lightning’s 94th overall selection in the 2001 NHL Draft. Across two seasons with the Lightning, Artyukhin appeared in 145 games while scoring 10 goals and 33 points, along with 241 penalty minutes.
After one more NHL season, which was split between the Anaheim Ducks and Atlanta Thrashers, Artyukhin returned to Russia permanently for the 2010-11 season. He went on to retire from professional hockey after the 2021-22 KHL season.
Pierre-Cedric Labrie was the most recent member of the Lightning to wear the number 76, as he wore it in parts of three seasons. In the early 2010s, he played 46 games for the Lightning, the only NHL games of his career. He scored a pair of goals and a total of five points.
At 40 years of age, Labrie was still actively playing last season as a member of Quebec National in the Ligue Nord-Americaine de Hockey, a Quebecois professional league.