From the Archive: The World According to Coop

Spend any time around Cooper, and it quickly becomes clear he could just as easily be talking about himself. Comfortable in his own skin? You bet. Rarely gets flustered, at least publicly. Enjoys a good beer, likes kibitzing and, as we’ve learned during his NHL tenure with the Tampa Bay Lightning – which, by the way, is currently the longest with the same team – he’s a very good coach. He’s euphemistically been referred to as the most interesting man in the world, which is a little cliche, but it kind of fits, amirite? He says it’s because he didn’t play left wing for the Chicago Blackhawks for 10 years but, last time we checked, 14 of the 31 men currently occupying an NHL bench never skated so much as one shift in the best league in the world. So it has to be more than that. Cooper is a guy who went to law school, passed the bar exam in Michigan by the skin of his teeth and made his entry into the hockey world by defending players from Michigan State who got into trouble. There’s a lot to mine there, particularly with someone as ebullient as Cooper, who just happens to be in the mood to share his story.