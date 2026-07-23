Agent Darren Ferris Blasts Maple Leafs Organization Over Mitch Marner’s Toronto Tenure, Citing Early Fractures and Lack of Protection

In a 7.5-minute response to how things were going with Mitch Martner and the Vegas Golden Knights, and he, the star, ended up leaving Toronto, Ferris spent maybe 25 seconds talking about Vegas and rehashed the lack of Schedule B bonuses given to his client 11 years ago.
Darren Ferris did not hold back
In a wide-ranging appearance on the PuckPedia podcast, the longtime agent for Mitch Marner delivered 7.5-minuted pointed critique of how the Toronto Maple Leafs handled one of their most dynamic homegrown talents, arguing the organization underestimated Marner’s ceiling, failed to protect him from public scrutiny, and allowed a series of early missteps to poison the relationship long before the star forward headed to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade in the summer of 2025
“He’s really enjoying it there,” Ferris said of Marner’s early days in Vegas. “He’s got a clear mind. He’s able to focus on hockey. It’s unfortunate in Toronto the way things went right from the get-go.”
Ferris traced the fracture all the way back to Marner’s entry-level contract in 2015. According to the agent, the Leafs, operating under then-general manager Lou Lamoriello’s policies, refused to include Schedule B performance bonuses in the deal. Marner ultimately signed anyway, against Ferris’s advice, after pressure from people connected to both the London Knights (where Marner spent his Junior years) and the Maple Leafs organization.
“They promised nobody (else) would get them,” Ferris said. “And as you know, they didn’t fulfill that. And, you know, he soon found out that a promise that isn’t in a contract isn’t a promise. So it’s a tactic. So nobody ever talks about the fact that Mitch did the team a favor back then.”
One year later, the Leafs selected Auston Matthews first overall and included those same Schedule B bonuses in the No. 1 pick’s entry-level contract. The contrast still stings for Ferris.
The underestimation, in the agent’s view, carried into the 2019 contract negotiations. Statistically, Ferris argued, Marner’s production warranted compensation in line with the team’s other core players. The organization, he believes, simply did not foresee the player Marner would become.
“There was a lot of misinformation out there on actually what transpired,” Ferris said. “To this day, people say he didn’t show up for training camp. Well, he did. He didn’t miss a day of training camp. I think there’s a few podcasts out there or media people that said he held out. Well, he’s never, ever held out from a camp.”
Marner signed a six-year deal worth an average of $10.901 million per season on September 13, 2019. He joined the Leafs on the second day of camp in Newfoundland, after missing the first day.
That narrative, Ferris maintains, helped turn Marner into the villain in a hockey-mad market. While the agent believes a majority of fans still supported the Toronto native, a vocal minority zeroed in on him after every loss. The scrutiny extended to Marner’s family. Threats arrived on social media. Ferris himself absorbed “plenty of disparaging comments and misguided reports.”
Ferris casually drops in the fact that Marner was carjacked in Toronto, although there was nothing in the police reports ro ever suggest the player was targeted and that it was a mere random and unfortunate incident the player had to deal with.
“This is a guy that had the most playoff points on the team,” Ferris said. “He really bled for that team. And he was never protected by his organization, in my opinion.”
The tension escalated during the 2024-25 season, the final year of Marner’s previous deal. Early that year, Ferris says he and then-Leafs general manager Brad Treliving sat down multiple times to discuss the situation. Ferris tabled concerns and made clear that he preferred to wait until the season played out before entering serious contract talks.
At one point early in the campaign, Ferris went further. He told Treliving that if the organization was not comfortable waiting, Marner would consider a trade to a Western Conference team.
“It wasn’t just Vegas at that time,” Ferris said. “Honestly, I felt they always wanted to trade him regardless.”
The much-discussed Carolina proposal became a flashpoint. Reports said a deal including star forward Mikko Rantanen was on the table, but Ferris described it not as a fully formed trade but as a suggestion floated to Marner: would he accept a move to Carolina if a deal could be completed? Marner’s wife was pregnant and about to give birth to the couple’s first child.
“That is not a moment any player is comfortable with being traded,” Ferris said.
The episode, in his view, further eroded trust and was perceived very differently in the media than it played out behind the scenes.
“I don’t think (it) helped the situation. And I think there was no real effort by the organization to rectify any of the concerns.”
When free agency arrived, Marner took his time. He and his wife weighed the pros and cons of every option with Ferris. The decision ultimately landed on Vegas, a landing spot the agent insists was not predetermined.
“The rumors that he always wanted to go there are not true,” Ferris said. “And everyone said, ‘oh, they were shopping for a house in Vegas’. Well, that’s not true. When guys are in different towns, they look around. They’re always looking at different places they go to. And there was no tampering whatsoever.”
Ferris praised the Golden Knights’ front office, specifically Kelly McCrimmon and George McPhee, for how they have treated Marner and his family since the move.
“They’ve been nothing but aces. They’ve treated Mitch and his family very well, protected them whenever there’s misinformation in the public. And at the end of the day, they got one of the world’s best players and an even better human being.”
Marner, for his part, appears settled. Ferris described a player with a clear mind, focused solely on hockey, and a family that is “very happy with their decision.”
The comments offer the most detailed public accounting yet from Marner’s camp about a relationship that soured over nearly a decade. From the entry-level bonus dispute under Lamoriello to the 2019 negotiations, the public narrative battles, the personal security concerns, the Carolina suggestion, and the final months of discussions with Treliving, Ferris painted a picture of an organization that never fully embraced or shielded one of its own.
The Leafs struggled in their first year without Mitch Marner, missing the playoffs for the first time in nine years. There’s been a overhaul to the whole team from new management in John Chayka as GM with Mats Sundin as a Senior Executive Advisor to new head coach Jim Hiller. The Leafs got some good furtune by winning the 2026 NHL Draft lottery, selecting Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 overall pick. McKenna, did in fact, get Schedule B bonuses in his deal.
Whether the Maple Leafs view the same history for Marner or differently remains to be seen. What is clear is that one of the most talented players the franchise has produced in the modern era left believing the support he needed never fully arrived. And Ferris demonstrated that in his 7.5 minute response to a the question of how Marner ended up in Vegas and how they got there. It’s clear Marner’s camp is still defensive about the narrative of how this all played out. For a simple question of how Marner is enjoying Vegas and how they got there, 25 seconds of the 7.5 minute response was focused on his time in Vegas. And that says everything.
It’s time to move on and get over it.
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