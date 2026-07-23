Agent Darren Ferris Blasts Maple Leafs Organization Over Mitch Marner’s Toronto Tenure, Citing Early Fractures and Lack of Protection

Whether the Maple Leafs view the same history for Marner or differently remains to be seen. What is clear is that one of the most talented players the franchise has produced in the modern era left believing the support he needed never fully arrived. And Ferris demonstrated that in his 7.5 minute response to a the question of how Marner ended up in Vegas and how they got there. It’s clear Marner’s camp is still defensive about the narrative of how this all played out. For a simple question of how Marner is enjoying Vegas and how they got there, 25 seconds of the 7.5 minute response was focused on his time in Vegas. And that says everything.