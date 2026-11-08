Anthony Stolarz And Maple Leafs Debut New 2026 Hometown Remix Gear Against Devils

Toronto Maple Leafs
1,115 Members•5,523 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES
IMAGN IMAGES
Nov 8, 2026 2:40 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 2:40 PM
Stolarz gets the nod in the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday.
Anthony Stolarz has always treated goaltending equipment like more than just protection. For the 6-foot-6 Maple Leafs netminder, the pads, glove, blocker and mask are part of the craft, something he studies, customizes and breaks in with deliberate care before trusting them in a game.
That process is on full display on Sunday as Stolarz prepares to debut a new set of blue-and-beige TRUE gear designed to match the Maple Leafs’ 2026 Hometown Remix jerseys. The Leafs will wear the cream-based alternate featuring the franchise’s original 1927-style maple leaf crest and navy accents, for the first time in a game on Sunday when they host the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena. The night doubles as the Hometown Remix Kick-Off and Hockey Hall of Fame Night.
In a one-on-one conversation with The Hockey News earlier this week, Stolarz made clear how particular he is about the feel of his equipment. Fresh gear does not work for him.
“The process of breaking it in is kind of a pain in the ass,” he said. “I try to use the gear as long as I can, but I’m such a big guy and I sweat a lot, so it kind of wears out a little quicker because it gets all soft and kind of broken in.”
The routine is methodical. A new set goes into a hydrocollator with heat packs to warm the foam. If the team is at the rink, everything heads into the steam room to get damp. Then comes the physical work of beating the pads into the shape and flex he wants.
Would he ever wear the gear fresh?
“I’d never do that. I would never do fresh gear,” Stolarz said. “I played with some goalies that could wear fresh pads right out of the box and you wear it in the game, and that’s not me. I can’t do that.”
So what’s the difference?
“How it feels, just as, like, stiffness,” he explained. “You feel almost a little boxy. There’s no kind of flexibility in the gear, so, you know, once it kind of breaks in, it’s better.”
That attention to detail is consistent with how Stolarz has approached equipment throughout his career. He has worn custom TRUE setups for years and previously designed eye-catching colour schemes, including the bold red pads and chrome mask he used with the Florida Panthers. Matching the Leafs’ new beige-and-navy look for Sunday was a natural extension of that interest.
The game itself carries extra layers. Stolarz was born in Edison, New Jersey, and raised in Jackson Township. He and his older brother Todd both played junior hockey. Anthony grew up watching Martin Brodeur and has spoken in the past about Todd’s influence on his early development. Facing New Jersey on the night the Leafs introduce a jersey that nods to their own history adds a personal note to an already distinct evening.
Stolarz has earned the opportunity. Through six starts this season he is 5-1-0 with a 2.66 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. He has allowed two goals or fewer in four of those appearances and has outplayed Sergei Bobrovsky, who holds a 3-5-2 record, 3.29 GAA and .885 save percentage. The Leafs are on the second night of a back-to-back after Saturday’s game against Montreal, and Stolarz is the projected starter.
The new gear also continues a family pattern. Stolarz regularly passes used equipment to Todd, who still plays men’s league hockey back home in New Jersey. Todd is a bit shorter than his NHL brother and has been able to use most of Anthony’s hand-me-downs — pads, gloves, blockers and the rest — with the exception of the skates, which do not fit.
For Sunday, the focus is on the new set matching the Hometown Remix jerseys. The cream base with navy detailing is a deliberate nod to the franchise’s early years under Conn Smythe, and the Leafs have scheduled a handful of themed Remix Nights around it, beginning with this Hall of Fame kickoff against the Devils.
Stolarz has never been one to treat the visual side as secondary. In Florida he designed his own colour scheme and worked with artist DaveArt on the mask. In Toronto he has continued to refine the TRUE setup, most recently switching to the Catalyst Nitro line. The blue-and-beige version for Sunday is the latest iteration, timed for maximum visual impact on a night when the building will be celebrating both the new jersey and the Hall of Fame.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy