Auston Matthews Addresses Women’s Hockey Controversy, White House Invite as Maple Leafs Star Returns Ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning Game

While addressing the "unfortunate" discourse surrounding the President's remarks, Auston Matthews expressed his hope that the dual gold-medal achievements would bring more unity to the country.
TAMPA — Auston Matthews is back with the Toronto Maple Leafs, describing the last 72 hours as a "whirlwind". Having recently celebrated an Olympic gold medal win and a visit to the White House, the Leafs’ captain landed in Tampa on Tuesday one day before his club was set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.. He opted to return early for a critical divisional matchup rather than remaining in Washington, D.C., for the State of the Union address.
Despite the rapid turnaround and the physical challenge of jet lag, Matthews declared himself ready to play.
I got in last night and got a good night's rest," Matthews said following the team's morning skate. "It was important to me to be back here with my teammates and to have a good push here. We know how important all these games are, especially when you're playing a divisional opponent".
The return follows a Tuesday visit to the White House to honor the first U.S. men’s ice Olympic hockey gold medal in 46 years. The visit, however, was not without outside noise. When questioned about President Trump’s past comments regarding Canada, where Matthews plays professional. the center remained focused on the achievement and noted he never thought about declining the invitation.
“I don't like to get political or get into that kind of stuff," Matthews said. "We're proud Americans and winning a gold medal, it's been 46 years since the men's ice hockey team has done that".
He continued.
“The team that wins the Stanley Cup every year accepts the White House invitation to go. So, I just think it's something that you do because we are proud Americans. Whatever your political beliefs may be, hopefully something like this will bring more unity to the country. For us, we believe it's a great honor no matter who's in office”.
“Yeah, it was unfortunate," Matthews explained. "We love the women's team; we support them. The night we won the gold medal, we were hanging out in the dining hall until like three or four in the morning".
“It’s unfortunate that kind of occurred. We have nothing but love and respect for the women's team and what they were able to accomplish. It's amazing that the men's and women's ice hockey teams are both bringing home gold medals for the United States of America. I think that should be talked about more than the other. But we're extremely proud of them and happy for them. We support them 100%”.
Matthews could have joined his US Men’s Olympic teammates in D.C. to attend the State of the Union, which began at 9 p.m. ET, but he chose to getting a full night’s rest in Tampa to be ready for his return to the Leafs’ lineup.
He took part in the club’s optional morning skate along with 10 other forwards.
“I just try to go out there and do my best. A lot of it's probably mental, too,” Matthews said regarding the quick transition. “But I'll go out there—I got a good night's rest, I’ll get a good meal in today, and just go out there and be a professional”.
Matthews hasn’t been home since winning gold and has been traveling with his medal the entire time. “It’s in my backpack at the hotel,” he smiled. “Nice and safe”.