Auston Matthews’ Chiropractor Opens Up After Viral Photo: Knee Recovery Details For Maple Leafs Captain

“With Auston, low back was not the concern this year. Obviously, we’re taking care of his knee. And so I was part of the team in addressing the soft tissue structures associated with that injury, but also through the rest of the chain,” Robek said. “Because as you know, the knee’s going to get hurt. Other regions of the body are going to take some abuse as well. So it’s my job to clean up those tissues, make sure the joints are moving well, and teach them some intentional corrective exercise so we can make sure the joints are functioning optimally.”