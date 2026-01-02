Auston Matthews Looks Like Himself Again As Maple Leafs Captain's Hat Trick Drives Comeback Win Over Jets

If the Toronto Maple Leafs were looking for a clear sign that Auston Matthews has returned to form for the New Year, they found it on January 1, 2026. The Leafs captain recorded his 14th career NHL hat trick, leading his team to erase a 4-1 deficit and ultimately defeat the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in regulation.

As Matthews made his return to the lineup after missing one game due to a lower-body injury, head coach Craig Berube noted that the captain's play had been trending upward over the last week.

“I just started noting things like just taking pucks in the middle of the ice more and attacking, taking people one-on-one and winning all those battles,” Berube explained. “Looks like he's ripping the puck a little bit quick—like, you know, just more oomph on the shot".

It was as if Berube had foretold the night’s events. This dominant performance from the captain was exactly what the entire team required. For much of this season, the nearly untouchable aura surrounding Matthews and his typical 60-goal-per-season pace had seemingly vanished. Last season, a career-low 33 goals was largely attributed to a nagging upper-body injury that plagued him all year long.

Matthews’ three goals against the Jets brought his career total to 419, leaving him just one goal behind Mats Sundin for the all-time franchise record. As is his custom, Matthews remained subdued regarding his personal accomplishments. But the emotions he showed after scoring his third goal of the game told a different story about a player who was seemingly having fun again.

His teammates were clearly energized by their captain's ability to take over the game.

“I mean, he's our captain for a reason; he's our leader,” said Troy Stecher. “It's kind of weird—you expect that every night, but it's hard to score three goals in a game. The boys are pumped for Tone [Matthews]. It's huge”.

That dominant presence, the expectation that Matthews will always prevail, seemed like it was fading. While he has played well at times this season, doubts had begun to surface during Toronto’s recent struggles as to whether No. 34 would ever return to his peak. This is the elite level that saw him score 60 goals in a season twice. The dominance that enabled him to turn a game on its axis when his team was down.

“He's had other really good games, but the pucks don't always go in the net,” Berube said of Matthews. “But he definitely was very good tonight”.

This performance may stem from an added focus on defensive elements, improvements that are often harder to appreciate when the scoring totals are lower. But every now and then, a player must give the people what they want. A home-ice hat trick for fans who have had little to cheer for in early 2026 was exactly what the team needed from their superstar.

Matthews, Maccelli, Ekman-Larsson, and Stecher had the goals for Toronto, and Hildeby was strong coming in for relief of Woll.