Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wears Auston Maple Leafs Jersey Before Breaking A Game 7 Toronto Sports Curse To World Series Berth

When Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pulled up to Rogers Centre on Monday wearing an Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, man Toronto sports fans took to social media nervous about the move.

Matthews, has an 0-6 record in Games 7s during the playoffs and some fans thought it would possibly be a bad omen. Other fans felt it was a big-time move of confidence and a reverse jinx.

It turns out the latter was true.

The Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Marines 4-3 in a dramatic come-from-behind victory in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Before the game, Matthews asked if he was excited about the baseball game.

“I definitely will be. It's exciting. Really exciting,” Matthews said with a smile. “We're all rooting for them pretty hard.”

After the victory, Guerrero Jr. was named ALCS MVP and was emotional.

“We do this for the city, we do this for you, we do this for you,” he said. “Four more, four more.”

The city of Toronto will be a buzz as the Blue Jays host Game 1 and Game 2 of the World Series beginning Friday and Saturday. The Maple Leafs have back-to-back games on the same nights against the Buffalo Sabres. Perhaps one of those might get moved to avoid a conflict. It happened for one holiday Monday game in the ALCS so never say never.

Latest stories:

Why Max Domi Is Finally Getting A Shot With Auston Matthews On Maple Leafs' Top Line

'I Get Paid To Stop The Puck Too': Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz Doesn't Regret Comments, But Says He Can Be Better

'It's Frustration, We All Prefer To Stay In The Room': Maple Leafs React to Athony Stolarz’s Scathing Criticism