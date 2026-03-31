BREAKING: Maple Leafs Officially Fire GM Brad Treliving

Treliving had one more year remaining on his deal with the Leafs and is removed from the position before completing his third season.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially parted ways with Brad Treliving, relieving him from his duties as GM of the club.
“Throughout the course of this season, there has been deep analysis into both the current state of the Maple Leafs organization and the direction needed to achieve the ultimate goal of delivering a Stanley Cup championship to the city,” MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement.
“Brad Treliving is a man that we all have deep respect and appreciation for, both as a hockey executive and as a person, but it was determined that the club must chart a new course under different leadership. The organization is grateful for all that Brad has contributed in his nearly three years with the Maple Leafs and we wish him and his family the very best.”
Treliving is dismissed toward the end of his third season as GM. The club compiled a 139–92–27 record, which includes a playoff record of 10-10 with a first-round series win over the Ottawa Senators last season. The Leafs were eliminated in Game 7 of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs to eventual champions, the Florida Panthers.
Treliving arrived in the summer of 2023, following the messy departure of Kyle Dubas, the mission statement was clear: make the Maple Leafs harder to play against. He immediately went to work, signing Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and Ryan Reaves. It was a philosophical shift toward the "playoff-style" hockey fans had craved. Two of those players are no longer with the club.
What will define Treliving's tenure in Toronto could be the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Toronto sent top prospect Fraser Minten and a protected first-round pick to the Boston Bruins for Carlo was intended to stabilize the top pair. The pair with Morgan Rielly failed to yield the results the club wanted defensively. Meanwhile, Minten is thriving with the Bruins and could land a high pick in 2026 if the Leafs fail to finish with a top-five selection.
Pelley is expected to address the media about the decision at 2 p.m. ET.