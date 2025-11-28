Dakota Joshua Returns To Maple Leafs Lineup After Healthy Scratch; Could Max Domi Be Out Against Capitals?

WASHINGTON — The Toronto Maple Leafs held practice at Capital One Arena on Thursday, where forward William Nylander was absent due to maintenance. Head coach Craig Berube confirmed Nylander’s absence was strictly maintenance-related and expects him to be in the lineup when the club visits the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Berube also confirmed that Dakota Joshua will return to the lineup after sitting as a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Joshua was blunt about the message he received from Berube before being scratched.

“Just that ‘we need more out of you,’ and I agree with him,” Joshua told reporters. “I have no argument with that. I need more out of myself, and so does the team.”

The Leafs acquired Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks this summer in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick. While Toronto had high hopes that he could fill a key depth role, he has lacked consistency. The team has a significant investment in Joshua, who is currently in the second year of a four-year contract carrying a $3.25 million annual salary-cap hit.

Berube explained what he wants to see from Joshua upon his return.

“A little more puck touches in the offensive zone from the forecheck, getting to the net front, winning those battles, and tipping pucks,” Berube said. “That’s what I see in his game, but it’s about getting there.”

Joshua practiced on a line with Nicolas Roy and Bobby McMann.

Meanwhile, Max Domi shifted from the first-line right-wing spot to skate alongside John Tavares and Easton Cowan. Could Domi be filling in for Nylander, or is this a sign that he could be scratched for the first time as a Leaf?

Domi holds a team-worst -13 rating and has recorded no goals and just two assists in 12 games during November. If there was ever a time to make a move, it could be now. The situation won’t be clear until closer to puck drop.

"When he's skating and moving, he's an effective player, but it's too inconsistent," Berube said of Domi Thursday."

