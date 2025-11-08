Dennis Hildeby to Back Up Anthony Stolarz Against Bruins; Will He Start Sunday Against Hurricanes?

Dennis Hildeby is set to make his Toronto Maple Leafs season debut soon.

One day after the Maple Leafs placed goaltender Cayden Primeau on waivers, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed that Hildeby would back up Anthony Stolarz, who will make his 12th start of the season against when the club hosts the Boston Bruins.

With Joseph Woll joining the Toronto Marlies on a conditioning stint, it didn't make sense to have Hildeby stay down with the Marlies serving as the backup. And after seeing three games of Cayden Primeau in net, it appears the Leafs saw enough of what they needed to see by placing the goaltender on waivers on Friday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs put pen to paper on a new contract for prospect goaltender Dennis Hildeby. The 24-year-old signed a new<a href="https://x.com/MapleLeafs/status/1962893796904952129"> three-year dea</a>l that carries an average annual value of $841,667 at the NHL level.

The 26-year-old Primeau went 2-1-0 in three starts with a .838 save percentage in his three starts with the Leafs.

Hildeby has been called up once this season, backing up in Primeau's 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 25.

The 24-year-old Hildeby is 2-2-1 this season with an .890 save percentage with the Marlies. He posted a .920 save percentage in three pre-season games with the Leafs in training camp.

While not confirming it, all signs point to Hildeby likely getting the nod when the Leafs host the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 9 at Scotiabank Arena. Given the slate of games on back-to-back nights, it's highly unlikely the Leafs would entertain the thought of starting Stolarz on consecutive days.

