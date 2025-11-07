I Don’t Want To Create Any Distractions”: Maple Leafs Goalie Joseph Woll Speaks Publicly for First Time Since Personal Leave

Joseph Woll has broken his silence.

The Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender addressed the media on Friday, two weeks after returning to the club following a month-long personal absence.

Woll thanked the Leafs organization for granting him the time and thanked the media for respecting his privacy. The goaltender also set a clear boundary, stating he wasn’t going to discuss the reason for stepping away from the club. Instead, he said he was “disappointed to have missed time,” keeping his focus on the job at hand. He also said that if he’s interested in getting into the reason why he was away, he would initiate that discussion.

The goaltender said he feels ready to go and is eager to play with the Toronto Marlies, where he will begin an AHL conditioning stint.

Woll participated in his first practice with the Maple Leafs on Monday morning.

The following Woll said in his meeting with the media.

I want to start off, I have a few thank yous I want to make sure I say. Namely to the Leafs organization and starting with Brad (Treliving) and working all the way down for all the support they've given me and my family for the last bit. I've really been blown away at how much support I've received. And with that, a big thank you to my teammates as well. I've expressed that to them, just for all the support they've given. And lastly, I want to thank you guys. I know I asked for privacy, and you guys have granted me that. So I really appreciate that as well. As we move forward now, I've kind of decided that all I'm going to say about my time away is that I'm disappointed to have missed time. And I'm very happy to be back. So I'd really like all the focus to be on my job to do here. I don't want to create any distractions for myself or for the team. I think there's enough here to focus on, and all I ask is that you guys respect that. And if down the road I am interested and think it'd be beneficial to talk about, I'll initiate that. But yeah, I'll open up to you guys for any questions or anything.

What's it been like since you've been back?

I mean, just being back in this environment has been nice to see my teammates. To be back in Toronto and watch us play, watch the Blue Jays play and everything. It's good to be back here.

Where do you feel like you're at in terms of getting back into game action and the road to that point?

Yeah, since I've been back especially, I've been really focused on getting back to game shape. I've been at the opportunity to hop out and practice a couple of these days here. I feel like I'm ready to go and just want to focus on getting back with the team and getting back playing.

They told us you're going to go to the Marlies - experience like for you?

Yeah, I've obviously had a lot of experience there. It'll be good to see some of those guys. And like I said, just very excited to get playing.

Joseph, what was the turning point that allowed you to feel good about returning?

Really, I'd prefer not to talk too much about that. As I mentioned, I'd really like to focus starting here, being present with where I am now. But like I said, I'm very happy to be back, feeling good, feeling ready to rejoin the team and go to the Marlies and help the organization whenever I can.

When it comes to how you're playing, what do you look at in terms of signs that you're ready to return to the level that you know you're capable of?

Yeah, I think from an on-ice standpoint, I think pace is something that I've found that is important to get up, especially if you're coming off an off-season. So pace is a big one. I just think also there's an eagerness to get back out there and had enough idle time and sitting around and don't want to be practicing too long and stuff like that. I just want to get out and get going.

Have you missed a significant time leaving college or the Marlies to know what it's like to come back?

Yeah, I think unfortunately I've had some experience with coming back from injuries and stuff, so I'd have to go back and look at the exact timeline.

But you know what that's like to go from zero to 60, right?

Yeah, yeah.

What is the challenge of Training Camp?

Yeah, I mean in camp maybe there's a bit more of a runway into the season. With now, you kind of go zero to 60, but maybe like 30 to 60 as opposed to the smooth ramp up. But no, I'm excited again, like I said, to get with the Marlies, and I think that'll be good to get back to game action and feel the puck.

Is there a ballpark of how many games it might take you to feel ready to get back?

I'm not sure exactly in that respect. All I know is that I'm enjoying them and eager to play.

You spoke about the support you received from the group. Can you just talk about the brotherhood within the room?

Yeah, yeah. I mean, it's a great group of guys, and we've added some new guys that I'm still working on building my relationships with them. But the bedrock of this team has been around for a little while, so yeah, I think, if anything, it just helps bring people closer together.

Anthony (Stolarz) was saying he missed the goalie hugs. What's it been like for you in any way? What do you make of how he's carried the load?

Yeah, I appreciate the work he's done. It's been great for our team carrying the load like that. It's not an easy thing to do. Not an easy thing at all. Yeah, he's been awesome. He's handling it great. He's in the same mindset he's always in, so it's great.

You said the team supported you. How much does that translate into daily conversations with people or weekly conversations with people? How much were the conversations going back and forth during their absence?

Yeah, yeah. Again, I really don't want to talk much about that time. I really want to focus on, you know, since I've been back. I appreciate that.

Do you expect to play with the Marlies this weekend?

Yeah, I think the plan is to go with them tomorrow, and like I said, I'm ready to play when I have to.

