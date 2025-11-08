Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev Skates For First Time Since Leaving Game Against Flyers On Stretcher

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev is skating exactly one week after leaving a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on a stretcher.

The 35-year-old took a hit from Flyers forward Matvei Michkov last Saturday with 11:37 left in the third period. It was Tanev's first game back after missing the four prior with a concussion from a knock to the head by New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer on Oct. 21.

TSN's Mark Masters shared video to X on Saturday morning prior the Maple Leafs' optional morning skate of Tanev on the ice. The veteran defenseman isn't eligible to return to Toronto's lineup until Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes, however, it's unlikely he gets into a game before a practice with the team.

Mark Masters (@markhmasters) on X

Great to see Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev back on the ice Just one week since he was stretchered off in Philadelphia @TSN_Sports

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube says Tanev is progressing in the right direction, while confirming that Saturday was the first time the defenseman skated since suffering the injury.

"Yeah, he's doing well," said fellow Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo on Saturday morning.

"Every time that I've talked to him since, he's seemed just like himself, so that's what you like to see. He's got bright eyes and a bushy tail in the morning. He's a great player. He's a huge part of this group.

"Obviously wants to be on the ice. But like I said, first and foremost, we care most about the human being. But I've been very happy to see how well he's been looking in the morning. He's not looking down or anything like that. So, yeah, he looks great."

Scott Laughton and Tanev shared time on the team's injured reserve early in the season. And when Tanev exited last Saturday's game, Laughton, who was nearing a return to the lineup, was side by side with the defenseman after he left the ice.

"Just an unbelievable teammate," Laughton said.

"I didn't realize, really, how good he was and how big of a warrior he was before I got here. He's a special person. A guy who means a lot to us. I was there with him in Philly. I was off the ice, obviously, so I got to be with him a little bit and give him a little bit of support. But it's scary. Anytime you do that, I've done it once, pretty much same area, and it's not a fun feeling when you're off like that.

"So I hope him a speedy recovery and whatever happens. But he's an amazing, amazing guy, and a guy you want to go to battle for and battle with every night, and a special guy for sure."

Through eight games with the Maple Leafs this season, Tanev has two assists while averaging 17:20 of ice time. He's in the second season of a six-year, $27 million contract, which is set to expire after the 2029-30 season, when he will be 40.

