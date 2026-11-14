Despite Limited Ice Time, Maple Leafs Gavin McKenna Can Feel Growth On Both Sides Of The Puck

"I think it's just trying to stay in the game," he said after Saturday's morning skate. "You know, sometimes it can be tough to stay in it and find ways to get going on that next shift. But for me, I think being dialled in, watching the game, watching plays happen, I think that really keeps me dialled in. And when I'm out there, that next shift that I get, just trying to be around the puck a lot more. It's going to be harder to come by puck touches when you're not playing as much. So for me, trying to be around it and get those touches, I think, will be key for me."