Despite Limited Ice Time, Maple Leafs Gavin McKenna Can Feel Growth On Both Sides Of The Puck

Toronto Maple Leafs
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John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026 8:00 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 8:00 PM
Gavin McKenna hasn't seen a lot of minutes on certain evenings. Despite that, the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie feels that he's been improving in other areas of his game, which could lead to more opportunities.
A quarter of the way through this season, Gavin McKenna is still growing his game as an 18-year-old and is also looking to find more ice time in head coach Jim Hiller's rotation.
The rookie has six goals and seven assists for 13 points, which leads all rookies in scoring. His scoring rate is even more impressive when considering his limited ice time, averaging 13:56 of ice time per game.
While he is prone to make mistakes in what is his first season in the NHL, it's critical that he gets several reps where he can flex his strengths on the ice. Sometimes he has been held back in certain games, as he is inexperienced and the Toronto Maple Leafs desperately need points.
"It's just a balancing act," Hiller said Saturday morning. "I think different nights, just like any other player, you got a little bit more in your game, and you're having a good night, you should probably play more, right? And then there's other circumstances where maybe you're not going as well, or the score is, you're trailing, or you're leading. So there's a number of different variables that go into it, and it goes into it on a night-to-night basis."
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McKenna has seen all sorts of circumstances regarding how he's played and how much ice time that would result in. Sometimes he'll get the playing time of a top-six forward, including 17:22 against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, the second-most ice time he's received this season.
Other times, he'll be used much less, just like in Toronto's last game against the Minnesota Wild, where he was on the ice for 10:38 of ice time, the second-least he's played this year in a game.
So how does he manage his game when getting all sorts of different minutes?
"I think it's just trying to stay in the game," he said after Saturday's morning skate. "You know, sometimes it can be tough to stay in it and find ways to get going on that next shift. But for me, I think being dialled in, watching the game, watching plays happen, I think that really keeps me dialled in. And when I'm out there, that next shift that I get, just trying to be around the puck a lot more. It's going to be harder to come by puck touches when you're not playing as much. So for me, trying to be around it and get those touches, I think, will be key for me."
One area that McKenna believes he's grown in, and something he'll need to continue, is his play without the puck defensively. Hiller has said before that he's looking for McKenna to "just be a good all-around player" in terms of what the youngster can do to get more ice time. And improving defensively will only help his case.
"I think defensively, it's gotten a little bit better," McKenna said. "I find we're not hemmed in our zone as much anymore, and we're starting to play in the O-zone a little bit more. So that's something I've been wanting to work on, and have found it coming a little bit more. So I want to keep building on that, and hopefully, being in the O-zone more leads to a couple more goals."
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There's a lot that goes into improving on the defensive side of the puck. It could be puck management, stick checking, and other attributes. What McKenna thinks he's been better at is his positioning.
"I think that's one thing I've learned is it's hard in the O-zone," he admitted. "Guys are always in the right position. So for me, that's something I've kind of wanted to get down pat. And I think I've been doing some video with Jim (Hiller) and Daniel (Alfredsson), and they've been helping me. So when you see it on video, I think it just comes naturally when you're out there. And I want to keep doing that. And I think just keep learning off of it and try and be in those right positions."
Another area of McKenna's game that will still require some growing is physicality. The left winger isn't a bruiser, but with his current frame, and just the nature of where he is in life at 18 years old, he'll get stronger. But besides that, the NHL is a physical, strong league for a player like him.
"It's been good," McKenna said of getting a feel for NHL physicality. "Yeah, there's some big boys out there. I think you just kind of learn how to take hits and avoid hits, and when to throw hits and stuff like that. So, for me, it's been good. There's big D out there who are pretty good at boxing out and stuff like that. So it's hard to find ways to get inside and get to the net. But I think that's something that'll just come with time. And as I build my physical body, I think it'll come."
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