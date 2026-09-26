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Does Matthew Knies' Play Style Suit Jim Hiller's Maple Leafs System?

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Andre Leal
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Sep 26, 2026 11:00 AM

Matthew Knies has had a slow start to training camp and pre-season. Does his play style suit Jim Hiller's system for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

The early impressions of Matthew Knies in this new-look lineup and system under new head coach Jim Hiller haven't been flattering. While it's just the pre-season, he wasn't much of a factor for the Toronto Maple Leafs on the top line with Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic in either of the two games at Scotiabank Arena.

After their game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, Hiller noted that Knies can be better.

"I thought he was better tonight," Hiller said of Knies' performance against Ottawa. "He wasn't that dangerous. I think he only ended up with one shot on goal. Took one to the net. So I think he has been okay. I wouldn't say strongly one way or the other. I think there's more there for sure."

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Beyond that, he's seemed a little slow, and there has been a lot of turnover to the Maple Leafs that he, along with everyone else, needs to adjust to.

The biggest adjustment for him this season, along with several new teammates, is finding his groove in Hiller's coaching style.

Hiller has made it clear that he wants his team to skate. It's been evident in the pre-season, and he's mentioned it countless times at practice and post-game media availabilities. 

With two days of training camp in the books and pre-season kicking off on Saturday, head coach Jim Hiller revealed his coaching style for the Toronto Maple Leafs this coming year.
thehockeynews.com'Let Them Play To Their Strengths': What Is Maple Leafs' Jim Hiller's Coaching Style?With two days of training camp in the books and pre-season kicking off on Saturday, head coach Jim Hiller revealed his coaching style for the Toronto Maple Leafs this coming year.

Without any heavy dissection of Knies' game, skating isn't one of his best qualities. He thrives in a slower-paced and heavier environment, suited to the way Craig Berube wanted his team to play for the last two seasons.

But Hiller doesn't coach his team the same way. Instead of Berube's straight lines, there's a lot more shifting and unpredictability in Hiller's style compared to the previous regime. Could that be the early diagnosis as to why Knies hasn't looked the part in some ways?

Jim Hiller is changing the way the Toronto Maple Leafs play, drastically. Here are three reasons why Hiller's team is completely different from Craig Berube's over the last two years.
thehockeynews.comThree Reasons Why Jim Hiller's Maple Leafs Are Completely Different Than Craig Berube'sJim Hiller is changing the way the Toronto Maple Leafs play, drastically. Here are three reasons why Hiller's team is completely different from Craig Berube's over the last two years.

He even admitted after Thursday's practice that he plays a little differently than the current preference of the head coach.

"I think my game kind of excels when there's, you know, a lot more predictability and a lot more north-south play and playing simple, playing hard, and I think that's kind of what you find in a regular season," Knies said. "So, I'm just trying to get my feet under me, get good puck touches, make good plays, and hopefully in the regular season, you know, I can kind of keep to my game and just play to my strengths."

It's important to note that it is just two games of pre-season and training camp that the 23-year-old has endured this season. But his explanation of his preferred style of play doesn't completely match up with how Hiller operates his team.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, Tinus Luc Koblar, was sent back to Sweden to play for the SHL's Rogle for 2026-27. Here's my perspective on how he performed at training camp, beyond his two pre-season appearances.
thehockeynews.comHow Maple Leafs Prospect Tinus Luc Koblar Performed At Training CampToronto Maple Leafs prospect, Tinus Luc Koblar, was sent back to Sweden to play for the SHL's Rogle for 2026-27. Here's my perspective on how he performed at training camp, beyond his two pre-season appearances.

Nonetheless, Knies is confident in his ability going into the regular season and has mentioned before that he's feeling great after dealing with an injury last season.

"Obviously a shorter pre-season here, so I want to get going as fast as possible," Knies said. "But, yeah, I think the regular season is just a different beast, and I think that's kind of, you know, where I play my best hockey."

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Toronto Maple LeafsMatthew KniesJim Hiller
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