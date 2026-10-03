'Doesn't Matter For Me': Maple Leafs Kirill Marchenko Has No Problem On Off-Wing And Power-Play Bumper Positions

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2026 11:00 AM
Kirill Marchenko has been pencilled in as the left winger on the top line for the Toronto Maple Leafs, even though he's been a right winger thus far in his NHL career for the most part. However, he has stressed that it doesn't matter to him where he plays, and this is why.
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