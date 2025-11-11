‘Don’t Turn Pucks Over’: Craig Berube Shakes Up Maple Leafs’ Top-Six Forwards, Provides Updates On Scott Laughton And Joseph Woll





BOSTON — The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday. Following a pair of disappointing back-to-back home losses to the Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube tinkered with the forwards, splitting up Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

David Alter (@dalter) on X

#Leafs lines during morning skate Nov. 11/25 Knies-Matthews-Robertson McMann-Tavares-Nylander Joshua-Roy-Maccelli Lorentz-Domi-Blais Jarnkrok Rielly-Carlo Benoit-McCabe OEL-Myers Mermis Stolarz Hildeby @BodogCA

What is Berube hoping to see from the change?

"Not a lot of difference. It's just spread it out a little bit," he said following the team's full morning skate. "I do like Willy with Matthews but I think at the same time it's nice to have a little bit more threat on two lines so that was the reasoning for tonight.

Berube said the team got together in Boston to look at some film and talk things over following their 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes that saw them get outshot 21-2 in the third period.

"Well, I think that defensively, we put ourselves in some tough spots with the turnovers. It's just really put stress on everybody with the turnovers," Berube stressed. Our puck management wasn't very good the last two games, mostly the last game. Then defensively for me, it's the turnover for sure. But, you know, we can just be firmer and harder in our own zone. and winning more of those battles. I mean, I thought Carolina came out with the puck too much. We had numbers in there and ended up they come out with the puck, and now we're extended in our zone a little bit more. Turnovers will cost the game, in my opinion."

So what can the forwards due to help the defense?

"Don't turn pucks over," Berube said with a smile before expanding. "It's not just on the forwards are on just on a D it's on everybody I mean for me the forwards getting caught in the offensive zone three guys and giving up odd man rushes is not good for our D or our goalies you know that's one area that we can be better at for sure we've been talking about it a lot of the year you know we got to get back to where we're not giving up odd man rushes for sure."

Berube discussed a lot of topics several other topics in his pre-game media availability including where he things Anthony Stolarz' game is at. The goaltender will start in the game after being pulled against the Bruins after allowing four goals on 19 shots. There are also updates on Scott Laughton, who was injured in that game following a hit from defenseman Nikita Zadorov. And an updated timeline for Joseph Woll to return to the Leafs following his conditioning stint.

Do you think the team buy-in is there?

"I do. I do think the buy-in is there. I think that we do it well at times, but just the consistency is not there. But also, I feel like we're scoring a lot of goals, and I think sometimes we think about scoring more than we think about our play without the puck, too, and just different things like that. It's just all about getting to our identity and sticking to it like you know we can't be trying to make all these plays high ice turnovers in the ozone turnovers at the blue line that that kills your team. It kills the momentum. It kills everything."

Do you think that's what's led to the difference in offensive or odd man rushes this year versus last year?

"No I think it's a combination of reads at times You know, I thought early on in the season, some of our D, there was some tough reads on pinching. And the other one for me is just a lack of urgency by our forwards at times. Just getting back and beating people back up the ice. That's a big part of it."

‘We Just Went Right Off The Rails’: Maple Leafs Coach Craig Berube Frustrated With Team’s Defensive Mistakes in Back-to-Back Losses

“Craig Berube didn’t hold back after the Maple Leafs’ defensive collapse, calling out his team’s lack of urgency and mindset following back-to-back turnover-filled losses.”

Where are you at with Anthony Stolarz's game and the workload that he's had this season?

"I think Anthony's game goes a lot... has to do with our game, too. I think there's a lot of games this year where he's been solid, but we're giving up, chances that we did not give up last year. To me, it's a big difference. We have to tighten that up and we have to, you know, give up the shots from certain areas of the ice. Our goalies will have more success. so it's a little bit of a combination there."

Because of how things went defensively the last couple games how seriously did you consider making a change (at the position)?

"I talked to Brad (Treliving) about you know call-ups and things like that it's like you know we're we're at where we're at right now and we have Mermis here on defense, but putting Mermis in there to me it just we don't have a righty-lefty on the three pairs as it is, and that's going to make it even worse. You're putting somebody on the right side that's, you know, we've got McCabe there now, which is new for him. He played the left side the whole last year, and OEL's played the right at times, left at times, but I think it creates a little bit of a problem."

'He's The Reason Why We Had A Chance': Despite Maple Leafs' Loss To Hurricanes, Dennis Hildeby Should Be Proud Of His Performance

Hildeby faced the most shots ever in North America in Toronto's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

What's the latest on Scott Laughton? How's he feeling?

"He's progressing nicely. I think he might have skated today. I'm not sure, but I know that he wanted to get on the ice, so he's going in the right direction."

You guys weren't happy with the hit, obviously, by Zadorov

"Well, nobody would be happy with that. I mean, it's a tough hit, you know, I mean, but it is what it is."

John Tavares Calls Maple Leafs’ Loss To Hurricanes Immature

Within the loss to Carolina, the Maple Leafs gave up four breakaways in the second period.

Do you expect, like, an emotional carryover? You're seeing him again pretty soon after the hit. Like, does that inject anything into this?

"Yeah, it should inject some fire in you for sure, but we don't want to be stupid either. We've got to play the game. We've got to do a play right. Yeah, opportunity arises. You get a good lick on a guy, you get a good lick on a guy. I thought Bobby did a great job. Answered the bell, did what he did. You know, we've got to move on, and we've got to play."

Do you have a plan for Woll yet when he's going to re-join the group?

"Woll is going to play in Grand Rapids tomorrow, I believe, and then he'll get the whole game. And then, you know, hopefully we'll see how that goes and get him back maybe with us. We'll see."

Latest stories:

Report: Signing Bonus A Sticking Point On Potential Maple Leafs And David Kampf Contract Termination

‘We Can’t Seem To Have Consistency Over A Full 60 Minutes’: Auston Matthews Tries To Explains Maple Leafs Struggles This Season

'He's The Reason Why We Had A Chance': Despite Maple Leafs' Loss To Hurricanes, Dennis Hildeby Should Be Proud Of His Performance